Strawberry Moon: There's a lunar show starting Saturday night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - It's a Strawberry Moon!

The next full moon, called the "Strawberry Moon," is Monday, but the moon will appear full beginning Saturday night through Tuesday morning.

Bonus skywatching: Jupiter will be bright and large at the same time and visible with the naked eye, but binoculars or a telescope would only make it better.

What's up with Jupiter? It's closer to our planet than usual.

Why it is called a 'Strawberry Moon'

The moon will be at its fullest at 4;31 a.m. Monday.

Moonrise this evening is 7:23 p.m., 8:24 p.m. on Sunday and 9:22 p.m. Monday. (Not in Knoxville? Get moonrise and moonset times from timeandate.com.)

Moonset is 5:48 a.m. Sunday, 6:33 a.m. Monday and 7:23 a.m. Tuesday. Enjoy the show. Tonight might be best for viewing with partly cloudy skies in the forecast. Sunday and Monday nights are expected to be mostly cloudy with possible storms Sunday night and a good chance of a rainstorm Monday night...

Why do they call it a "Strawberry Moon?" Hint: It's not about the color of the moon. According to NASA, the Maine Farmer's Almanac first published a list of Indian names for full moons in the 1930s. The full moon in June -- the last full moon of spring -- was so named by the Algonquin tribes because of the short strawberry season in the northeast.

Also called 'Mead Moon' or 'Honey Moon'

In Europe, it is often called the "Mead Moon" (mead is an alcoholic beverage made from fermented honey) or "Honey Moon." Even the word "honeymoon" may be tied to the June full moon.

It's also sometimes called the "Rose Moon" in Europe because in the higher latitudes, the moon shines through more of the Earth's atmosphere than normal, giving it a reddish tint.

It is the lowest full moon in the sky of the year. It will also be the sixth full moon of the year.

NASA advises: "As usual, the wearing of suitably celebratory celestial attire is encouraged in honor of the full Moon."