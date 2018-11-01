Local

Statewide school 'mock election' numbers announced

Blackburn, Lee win majority of local races

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) - The results are in.  

Totals are in from local schools that participated in Wednesday’s statewide “mock election."

Over 56,000 students casted ballots during the event. 

The election featured gubernatorial candidates Republican Bill Lee and Democrat Karl Dean. In the U.S. Senate race, Republican Marsha Blackburn and Democrat Phil Bredesen were also included in the election.  

Republican candidates in the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races won most contests in Upper East Tennessee Schools.  

Bredesen picked up wins at West Greene and Science Hill high schools.  

OVERALL UPPER EAST TENNESSEE MOCK ELECTION RESULTS 

Carter County: Bill Lee (213), Karl Dean (53), Marsha Blackburn (195), Phil Bredesen (73)  

Cocke County: Bill Lee (228), Karl Dean (61), Marsha Blackburn (130), Phil Bredesen (105)  

Greene County: Bill Lee (177), Karl Dean (46), Marsha Blackburn (112), Phil Bredesen (121)  

Hamblen County: Bill Lee (554), Karl Dean (228), Marsha Blackburn (504), Phil Bredesen (267)  

Hancock County: Bill Lee (215), Karl Dean (68), Marsha Blackburn (191), Phil Bredesen (87)  

Hawkins County: Bill Lee (597), Karl Dean (267), Marsha Blackburn (448), Phil Bredesen (216)  

Sullivan County: Bill Lee (613), Karl Dean (280), Marsha Blackburn (542), Phil Bredesen (357)  

Washington County: Bill Lee (1,037), Karl Dean (629), Marsha Blackburn (897), Phil Bredesen (768)

