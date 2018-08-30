Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) - Former Bristol Virginia Utilities executive Stacey Pomrenke, who was convicted in a federal corruption case centered on the public utility, was released from prison earlier this month, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

A federal judge sentenced the former BVU chief financial officer to nearly three years in prison in 2016. She was released Aug. 10, according to the BOP website. WJHL reported in February that Pomrenke had been moved to a halfway house six months ahead of her scheduled release. No reasons were given for her early release.

Pomrenke was convicted of multiple corruption charges and served most of her time in a West Virginia prison.

Her husband, former judge Kurt Pomrenke, also served federal prison time related to the case. He was found guilty of contempt and sent to a prison in Pennsylvania in November 2017 for a two-month sentence. He was released from federal custody March 15, according to the BOP website.