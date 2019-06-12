Special meeting planned for Greene County Second Amendment Sanctuary vote
Meeting scheduled for June 24 at 6 p.m.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Greene County Commission will hold a special meeting to discuss and approve a resolution designating the county a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary.
According to the county mayor’s office, the special called meeting is scheduled for June 24 at 6 p.m. It will be held in the Criminal Courtroom at the county courthouse.
The vote was originally scheduled for June 17.
In May, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison told News Channel 11 he supported the effort. "I think it's a way of necessarily reinforcing, if you will, that the population here supports gun ownership, gun rights and the second amendment," he said.
The movement comes after state lawmakers tabled a bill that would’ve allowed police to confiscate guns from individuals that law enforcement or family members flagged as dangerous.
PREVIOUS STORY: Greene County may declare itself a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’
Greene County leaders aren’t the only ones considering the designation.
On June 6, Carter County Commissioner Mike Hill introduced a similar resolution during a Health, Education and Welfare Committee meeting. It passed unanimously.
READ MORE: Carter County seeks to become ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’
Other Tennessee counties have already approved designations as Second Amendment sanctuaries. In East Tennessee, those include Polk and Blount Counties.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.