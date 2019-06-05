Sources: Former Miami QB Cade Weldon transferring to ETSU

Local

Former Miami QB Cade Weldon transferring to ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 Sports sources have confirmed former Miami quarterback Cade Weldon is transferring to East Tennessee State University.

Cade is the son of former FSU quarterback Casey Weldon and according to his biography on hurricanesports.com he is from Tampa, Florida.

Weldon was a redshirt freshman at Miami.

So far there has been no comment from ETSU's football program.

Cade Weldon's Twitter bio reads, "ETSU Football #17" 

