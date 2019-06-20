Smyth County road closed due to failed bridge inspection

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Axis Maps

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) -- A road in Smyth County will be closed to thru traffic until further notice.

According to a Facebook post from Smyth County Fire Wire, Tilley's Bridge Rd in the Adwolfe Community will only be accessible to residents who live on the road.

The road is closed due to the bridge along the road at the South Fork River failing inspection.

Residents of the road will be able to use the road, but they will not be allowed to cross the bridge.