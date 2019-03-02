Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has released the funeral procession route for Sgt. Steve Hinkle.

Sgt. Hinkle was fatally wounded in a shooting near Blountville last weekend.

A celebration of life service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sullivan Central High School, where Sgt. Hinkle served as a resource officer.

Afterward, a graveside service with full police honors will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The sheriff's office detailed the procession:

We will take I-81 south from Central High School to I-26 west. We will exit off of I-26 onto Lynn Garden Drive. We will head back east on Lynn Garden Drive and turn left onto Truxton Drive. Oak Hill Cemetery will be on the left.

NOTE: The sheriff's office says the map and directions released earlier today were incorrect.