Sheriff's office shares new funeral procession route for Sgt. Steve Hinkle

Posted: Mar 01, 2019 06:02 PM EST

Updated: Mar 02, 2019 08:18 AM EST

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office has released the funeral procession route for Sgt. Steve Hinkle. 

Sgt. Hinkle was fatally wounded in a shooting near Blountville last weekend. 

A celebration of life service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at Sullivan Central High School, where Sgt. Hinkle served as a resource officer. 

Afterward, a graveside service with full police honors will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery. 

The sheriff's office detailed the procession:

We will take I-81 south from Central High School to I-26 west. We will exit off of I-26 onto Lynn Garden Drive. We will head back east on Lynn Garden Drive and turn left onto Truxton Drive. Oak Hill Cemetery will be on the left. 

 

NOTE: The sheriff's office says the map and directions released earlier today were incorrect. 

 

 

