Sheriff: Hawkins Co. shooting victim in stable condition; Suspects have been released
No active threat to the community
SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - UPDATE: - Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson says the victim involved in last night's shooting in Surgoinsville is listed in serious, but stable condition.
The sheriff adds both men have been released from custody and there is no current threat to the community.
Lawson issued the following released to News Channel 11.
On 6/13/19 at approx. 9:36 PM, the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office responded a call of a possible shooting on Cobb Rd., Surgoinsville TN. Upon arrival, Sheriff's Deputies came into contact with a male subject that had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported by Hawkins County E.M.S. to Ballad Holston Valley Hospital and is currently listed in serious, but stable condition. Two other males involved in the incident were detained at the scene. Later after being interviewed by Sheriff's Detectives, both males was released from custody. Due to the nature of this ongoing and active investigation, no further details will be released, however, it has been determined that there is no current threat to the community in which the incident occurred.
Detectives with the Sheriff's Office are being assisted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
PREVIOUS INFORMATION
Two people have been detained and one taken to a hospital following a shooting in Hawkins County.
Investigators responded Thursday night to Cobb Road, which is near the Carters Valley landfill.
According to HCSO Chief Deputy Tony Allen, two males have been detained and one male taken to a hospital.
The condition of the hospitalized male is unknown.
Allen said the shooting happened at a pull-off on the side of the road and not at a residence.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene to assist the sheriff's office with processing the scene.
Investigators may remain on the scene through Friday morning according to Allen.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
