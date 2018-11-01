Several in Southwest Virginia indicted on abduction conspiracy, sexual crimes against children
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) - A grand jury in Southwest Virginia has indicted five people in connection to an investigation into crimes against children.
Leroy VanMeter, Jr, age 45 of Meadowview, VA, was indicted abduction, conspiracy to commit abduction, 50 counts of production of child pornography, 20 counts of indecent liberties with a child, allowing a minor to be present during the manufacture of meth, and distribution of methamphetamine to a minor.
John Charles Pender, age 68 of Abingdon, VA was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit abduction, and one count of rape.
Carla Norris Allen, age 37 of Meadowview, VA was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit child abduction.
All three are currently being held at the Southwest Virginia Jail in Abingdon.
If you have any information as to his whereabouts please call Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 676-6000 or send a message via its Facebook page.
And in a separate case, David Wayne Anderson, age 52 of Abingdon, VA was indicted on 40 counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of aggravated sexual battery, and two counts of forcible sodomy of a child. Anderson is currently being held behind bars without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.
The U.S. Marshal's Service, the Washington County Department of Social Services, the Children's Advocacy Center of Highlands Community Services participated in this investigation.
Several in Southwest Virginia indicted on abduction conspiracy, sexual crimes against children
