Second Harvest Food Bank launches 10th annual Project Thanksgiving

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. - Today (November 1), WCQR and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee announced the start of Project Thanksgiving.

The partnership provides Thanksgiving meals for 6,000 families and individuals in the Northeast Tennessee region who may not otherwise have a Thanksgiving meal on their table.

Over the last 10 years, Project Thanksgiving has raised approximately $1.2 million and provided traditional Thanksgiving meals for 47,977 families in Northeast Tennessee.

On Friday, November 2nd, 88.3 WCQR Christian Radio will host an all-day on-air fundraiser asking their listeners as well as area businesses and churches to donate $25 to sponsor a Thanksgiving box of food, which also includes a Bible provided by WCQR.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee will host hundreds of volunteers on November 9th and 10th to pack the Thanksgiving meals in boxes for distribution, as well as participate in other projects that will benefit families in need at Thanksgiving.

Donations are currently being accepted online at WCQR's website or at Second Harvest Food Bank's website or by calling at (423) 279-0430.

The deadline to donate is November 11th so that the food can be distributed in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The above information was provided by Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and WCQR.