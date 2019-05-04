UPDATE: SCSO seeks public's help in finding robbery suspect

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Christion Rhodes

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - UPDATE: The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said Saturday night that suspect Jordon Parks has turned himself in.

Authorities are still seeking information on Christion Blake Rhodes' whereabouts.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find two subjects charged in connection with a robbery from last month.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, Christion Blake Rhodes, 21, of Kingsport and Jordon A. Parks, 22, also of Kingsport, are both charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of especially aggravated robbery, and one count of reckless endangerment.

In a released issued from the sheriff's office, Rhodes and Parks went to an address on Orebank Road and forced their way into a residence. Investigators say two victims inside the residence were able to get both Rhodes and Parks to leave; however, upon leaving, one round was fired from a pistol that went through the front door of the residence.

Investigators have secured arrest warrants for both individuals but have not been successful in locating them.

According to investigators, Rhodes has been jailed three times in the Sullivan County Jail since 2016 for charges including assault, possession of illegal narcotics, criminal impersonation, various traffic charges, theft, aggravated assault, robbery, aggravated kidnapping, evading arrest, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Parks has no prior arrest history. There is no photo available for Parks, but the description for him is below:

Sex: Male

Race: African American

Height: 6’00”

Weight: 156

Hair: Brown