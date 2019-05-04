UPDATE: SCSO seeks public's help in finding robbery suspect
Also charged with attempted second-degree murder
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - UPDATE: The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office said Saturday night that suspect Jordon Parks has turned himself in.
Authorities are still seeking information on Christion Blake Rhodes' whereabouts.
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find two subjects charged in connection with a robbery from last month.
According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, Christion Blake Rhodes, 21, of Kingsport and Jordon A. Parks, 22, also of Kingsport, are both charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of especially aggravated robbery, and one count of reckless endangerment.
In a released issued from the sheriff's office, Rhodes and Parks went to an address on Orebank Road and forced their way into a residence. Investigators say two victims inside the residence were able to get both Rhodes and Parks to leave; however, upon leaving, one round was fired from a pistol that went through the front door of the residence.
Investigators have secured arrest warrants for both individuals but have not been successful in locating them.
According to investigators, Rhodes has been jailed three times in the Sullivan County Jail since 2016 for charges including assault, possession of illegal narcotics, criminal impersonation, various traffic charges, theft, aggravated assault, robbery, aggravated kidnapping, evading arrest, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Parks has no prior arrest history. There is no photo available for Parks, but the description for him is below:
Sex: Male
Race: African American
Height: 6’00”
Weight: 156
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
More Stories
-
- Two men left with minor injuries after stabbing near Bristol, Va. Sam's Club
- Country House wins Derby; Maximum Security DQ'd
- Protesters voice concern over Ballad Health NICU consolidation
- VSP: Virginia man charged in fatal Russell Co. crash
- REPORT: 3 believed dead, 4 hurt in Illinois silicone plant explosion
- THP: Man crashes truck, dies after running into traffic
- UPDATE: SCSO seeks public's help in finding robbery suspect
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms today with a few on the strong to severe side
- Gov. Lee to serve as guest speaker at Lincoln Day Dinner in Carter Co.
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JCPD: One person arrested following mobile home park shooting
Johnson City Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park on Thursday morning.Read More »
-
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Heavy downpours overnight and first thing Sunday morning
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky overnight.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Two men left with minor injuries after stabbing near Bristol, Va. Sam's Club
BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) - The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office is investigating an altercation that left two men with minor injuries.Read More »
-
Protesters voice concern over Ballad Health NICU consolidation
For the third day in a row, a group of concerned citizens gathered to protest outside a Tri-Cities Hospital.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Town of Greeneville to begin bridge work near East Church Street
The Town of Greeneville has been directed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation to close the bridge located at log mile 1.72 of E. Church Street, which is approximately 150 feet east of the intersection of Church Street and Bernard Avenue.Read More »