Salvation Army looking ahead to busy holiday season

Halloween has come and gone and that means the holiday season is right around the corner.

The Salvation Army of Johnson City has been preparing for the holidays since June.

Thanksgiving plans for the Salvation Army include a big meal the Tuesday beforehand.

They are also accepting donations of blankets, jackets, gloves, socks and other winter needs as the weather begins to cool down.

Christmas season is the biggest time of the year for the Salvation Army.

Two of their biggest projects in the works year-round are the Red Kettle Campaign and the Angel Trees.

The Salvation Army is still accepting applications for "angels" or children to be adopted and given a box of Christmas gifts by a donor. Nearly 3000 angels have been signed up so far.

"It's finding out what these children need for this Christmas season so we can bring joy and happiness to them," says Captain Michael Cox.

Local Walmarts and The Mall at Johnson City will be sites of the "Angel Trees" where an angel can be selected.

Soon the Salvation Army will begin ringing their iconic bells outside of local stores to raise money through their Red Kettle Campaign. The goal for the Tri-Cities this year is to raise 360,000 dollars.

Donations can be dropped off at 2506 S. Roan St., Johnson City, TN.