Salvation Army looking ahead to busy holiday season
Halloween has come and gone and that means the holiday season is right around the corner.
The Salvation Army of Johnson City has been preparing for the holidays since June.
Thanksgiving plans for the Salvation Army include a big meal the Tuesday beforehand.
They are also accepting donations of blankets, jackets, gloves, socks and other winter needs as the weather begins to cool down.
Christmas season is the biggest time of the year for the Salvation Army.
Two of their biggest projects in the works year-round are the Red Kettle Campaign and the Angel Trees.
The Salvation Army is still accepting applications for "angels" or children to be adopted and given a box of Christmas gifts by a donor. Nearly 3000 angels have been signed up so far.
"It's finding out what these children need for this Christmas season so we can bring joy and happiness to them," says Captain Michael Cox.
Local Walmarts and The Mall at Johnson City will be sites of the "Angel Trees" where an angel can be selected.
Soon the Salvation Army will begin ringing their iconic bells outside of local stores to raise money through their Red Kettle Campaign. The goal for the Tri-Cities this year is to raise 360,000 dollars.
Donations can be dropped off at 2506 S. Roan St., Johnson City, TN.
More Stories
-
- Facebook apologizes for rejecting pro-Blackburn ad, calls it a 'mistake'
- Kingsport police: Man charged with murder in 4-year-old girl's death
- Cleveland, Va. residents asked to conserve water
- Several in Southwest Virginia indicted on abduction conspiracy, sexual crimes against children
- Unicoi grand jury indicts man on 32 counts of aggravated sexual battery involving child
- Dean claims gains, Lee taking nothing for granted in governor's race
- Google responds after blocking Tennessee GOP ads
- Salvation Army looking ahead to busy holiday season
- Former ETSU women's basketball coach Karen Kemp dies at 55
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
INVESTIGATION: Phone company accused of neglecting rural customers
For people living in rural areas, with little to no cell service, their landlines are their lifelines. Yet experts say regulatory changes in states like Virginia are leaving the most vulnerable customers--those farthest from emergency services--at risk.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pal's Photo in a Flash winner November 1st
Enter our Pal’s Photo in a Flash contest by emailing your best photo to wininaflash@wjhl.com, please include your first and last name.Read More »
-
Several in Southwest Virginia indicted on abduction conspiracy, sexual crimes against children
A grand jury in Southwest Virginia has indicted five people in connection to an investigation into crimes against children.Read More »
-
Unicoi grand jury indicts man on 32 counts of aggravated sexual battery involving child
According to court documents acquired by News Channel 11, Connor Reed Tankersley faces 32 counts of aggravated sexual battery.Read More »
-
Community Hero for 10-31-18: Chris Weston
Sullivan County is where today's Community Hero calls home... but you're as likely to find him in the air as on the ground there. Today we recognize Chris Weston.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cleveland, Va. residents asked to conserve water
The Russell County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents of Cleveland, Va. to conserve water due to a pump issue.Read More »