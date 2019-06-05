Runners to take on streets of Downtown Johnson City for 3rd annual 'Downtown Mile' Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: thegoosechase.org [ + - ] Courtesy: thegoosechase.org [ + - ]

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Time to lace up your running shoes! Today is National Running Day and to celebrate, Johnson City is hosting the third annual 'Downtown Mile'.

The 'Downtown Mile' is a one-mile loop through the heart of Johnson City.

There will be three different waves of runners taking off tonight.

The kids race (ages 10 and under) starts at 7:00 p.m.

The open race starts at 7:30 p.m.

The last wave of runners will be the elite group. The Fleet Feet Elite race begins at 8:00 p.m.

An awards ceremony will be held following the completion of the Elite race.

The first place overall winner of the male and female divisions will win $200 each. Second place runners will be awarded $100 and third place runners will be awarded $50.