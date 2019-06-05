Local

Runners to take on streets of Downtown Johnson City for 3rd annual 'Downtown Mile'

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 01:45 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 01:45 PM EDT

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Time to lace up your running shoes! Today is National Running Day and to celebrate, Johnson City is hosting the third annual 'Downtown Mile'. 

The 'Downtown Mile' is a one-mile loop through the heart of Johnson City.

There will be three different waves of runners taking off tonight. 

The kids race (ages 10 and under) starts at 7:00 p.m.

The open race starts at 7:30 p.m.

The last wave of runners will be the elite group. The Fleet Feet Elite race begins at 8:00 p.m.

An awards ceremony will be held following the completion of the Elite race.

The first place overall winner of the male and female divisions will win $200 each. Second place runners will be awarded $100 and third place runners will be awarded $50.

