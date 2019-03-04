Revida Recovery a 'gold standard' for treating opioid addiction
Tri-Cities (WJHL) - In one of the regions hit the hardest by the opiod epidemic, healthcare executives are working to stop the epidemic in its tracks.
ReVIDA Recovery Centers, a Nashville-based opiod treatment and rehab system, has opened seven facilities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
Their newest facility was opened in Wytheville, Virginia on February, 27th.
The network of outpatient centers says they are practicing what is being hailed the new "gold standard" for treatment of opiod addictions, called "medication-assisted treatment" (MAT).
"We are helping addicts to be better equipped to live life on life's terms," says Chief Operating Officer Ed Ohlinger. "The success rates are phenomenal."
This treatment style deviates from the historical method of treating opiod addiction.
In the past the emphasis for recovery has been placed on abstinence. Under this style of treatment, patients must go through a withdrawal period from the drug while they undergo therapy.
Now, MAT is easing the minds of patients with drugs like "suboxone."
"It works with the brain to alleviate withdrawal symptoms and to block cravings," says Ohlinger.
This treatment is gaining popularity across the United States and industry experts say it is beocming the new standard for helping addicts reclaim their lives.
The treatment program does not only focus on medicine. They say coupling the medication with behavioral therapy is just as important.
"Medicine doesn't cure the soul, it doesn't cure the heart, it doesn't cure the whole person. That's why the behavioral health-care piece is so important to long term recovery and great outcomes," says Ohlinger.
Behavioral therapy not only gives addicts the resources to get back on track, it connects them with social services that help with employment and housing options.
One thing ReVIDA wants its patients to know more than anything is that there is always hope.
Jeremiah Lovelady, the program director of the Johnson City center, uses his personal experience with addiction to relate to patients.
"You just feel like you're out there and you're lost and you're alone. And you're not. You're not alone," says Lovelady.
For him, the fight against the opiod epidemic is personal.
"I had messed up so many things so bad that I thought this is the life I am gonna live. And I need to be acceptant of it. I didn't even know that it was possible, that there was a possibility that life could look different," says Lovelady.
He is four years and six months free of his own addiction, now dedicating his new-found life to helping others find their own peace.
"It's a wonderful, wonderful feeling." says Lovelady of his sobriety.
ReVIDA founder and CEO Lee Dilworth also has a personal connection to the epidemic. He decided to launch the recovery centers after witnessing the worst of the epidemic first-hand.
"I knew three young men in their twenties who lost their lives. Each of their stories started with opiods and ended with opiods," says Dilworth.
His main message through opening these centers is that it is never too late to reclaim your life.
"You are never too far into this. Sometimes it takes a person three or four times, there's the saying that relapse is part of recovery. It's never too late. It's never too late," says Dilworth.
ReVIDA recognizes one weak spot of this type of treatment is affordibility. Many people struggling with opiod addiction cannot afford to enter treatment which hinders the process. Lack of insurance coverage proves to be a main issue that stops addicts from getting the help they need.
But, Dilworth says progress is being made. He expects at least half of their patients to be coverered by insurance by the end of the year.
IF YOU NEED HELP: reach out. ReVIDA recovery centers are in the following cities in our region
- Johnson City, Tenn: 3114 Browns Mill Rd. Johnson City, TN 37604
- Duffield, Va: 198 Ross Carter Blvd. Duffield, VA 24201
- Abingdon, Va: 300 Valley St. NE Abingdon, VA 24210
- Wytheville, Va: 255 Holston Rd. Wytheville, VA 24382
- Knoxville, Tenn: 2001 Highland Ave. Knoxville, TN 37916
- Morristown, Tenn: 1369 West Andrew Johnson Hwy. Morristown, TN 37814
- Newport, Tenn: 330 Heritage Blvd. Newport, TN 37812
Contact ReVIDA at this phone number: 1-877-254-2334.
