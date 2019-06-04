Rescue crew assists injured hiker near Laurel Falls

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Carter County Rescue Squad assisted an injured hiker Monday evening.

A rescue squad official says a hiker turned his ankle near the top of Laurel Falls.

Emergency workers started bringing the hiker out around 6:30 p.m., taking him out via the bottom trail to Hampton.

Rescue personnel had the hiker removed by 10:30 p.m.

The hiker was not taken to a hospital according to a member of the rescue squad.