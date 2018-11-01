Remote Area Medical clinic returns to the Tri-Cities

Tennessee - (WJHL) - Beginning tomorrow free medical, dental and vision care will be available to people in the Tri-Cities region.

The Remote Area Medical clinic returns to the fairgrounds in Gray.

This year's event kicks off tomorrow, Nov. 2 and continues through Sunday, Nov. 4.

While the clinic opens at 6 a-m, organizers say ticket distribution typically begins around 3 a-m and patients are seen in order of ticket number.

Last year the clinic served more than 800 people.