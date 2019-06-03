Registration now open for 2019 Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) - Online registration is now open for the 2019 Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

Participants will climb 110 flights of stairs at the Holston Valley Medical Center parking garage.

The climb symbolizes completing the journey for first responders who died in the World Trade Center in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

343 spots are available - a tribute to the 343 New York City firefighters who died in the attack.

Last year's event raised over $39,000 for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

To register: http://events.firehero.org/site/TR?fr_id=2086&pg=entry