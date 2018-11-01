Regional school districts placed on 'soft lockdown' after online threat

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) - Several Tri-Cities schools were placed on soft lockdown Wednesday after threats were made online.

Schools in Sullivan County, Johnson City, Carter County, Washington County and Elizabethton were affected.

According to Sullivan County Schools Director Evelyn Rafalowski, the sheriff's office notified the school system about threats made in a chat room on JesusCares.com. A soft lockdown was ordered around 12:30 p.m.

A soft lockdown is when students are kept inside but classes continue as scheduled.

Rafalowski says parents were notified through email, voicemail and text message.

A notification from Johnson City Schools said a soft lockdown was ordered "out of an abundance of caution due to a non-specific threat."

Investigators believe the threat may have been made using a mobile device near Bluff City, but have been unable to verify the exact location.

Rafalowski says as of now schools will operate as normal Thursday.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office sent extra officers to schools Wednesday, even doing walk throughs to make sure everything was okay while the soft lockdown was in place.

“I’d rather be overly cautious and go to the extremes, taking a threat serious. given today’s society, I mean you kind of half to. we’re going to do what we can to keep the kids and the community safe," Captain Richard Frazier said.

Those increased patrols will continue on school grounds on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.