Protesters voice concern over Ballad Health NICU consolidation
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - For the third day in a row, a group of concerned citizens gathered to protest outside a Tri-Cities Hospital.
They're outside Holston Valley Medical Center, hoping to send a message to Ballad Health administrators.
They say they're worried about Ballad's decision to close the NICU at Holston Valley in Kingsport and Centralize all NICU services in Johnson City.
"Ballad says they want to hear our story. They have not wanted to meet with nobody so they don't want to hear the story," said Ketron Bailey. "They don't want to hear real-life stories. It's disheartening."
Protestors tell us they are going to stay outside the hospital until they hear from decision makers. This past week, the commissioner of health in Tennessee approved Ballad's NICU consolidation plan.
Former state representative and Kingsport mayoral candidate Nathan Vaughn also attended the protest.
He said the healthcare of our region is the most important issue facing us right now.
"Doing away with the NICU here at Holston Valley, which was the first NICU in the State of Tennessee, it's going to put an awful lot of babies in jeopardy, and that's a scary situation," Vaughn said.
Ballad Health issued the following statement to News Channel 11 about the protest.
Ballad Health relies upon the medical evidence when it comes to the well-being of our patients. This is why the State Health Commissioner, State Attorney General, Children’s Hospital Alliance of Tennessee, ETSU’s College of Medicine, and virtually all of the evidence from the American Academy of Pediatrics surrounding the care of high risk newborns, have independently affirmed the decisions that have been made. We appreciate there may be different opinions, but when it comes to what is best for patient care, we rely on medical evidence and will follow best practices. Our priority is what is best for patient care, and it will remain that way.
Previous
BREAKING: Man in hospital, another in...
Next
Town of Greeneville to begin bridge...
More Stories
-
- Two men left with minor injuries after stabbing near Bristol, Va. Sam's Club
- Country House wins Derby; Maximum Security DQ'd
- Protesters voice concern over Ballad Health NICU consolidation
- VSP: Virginia man charged in fatal Russell Co. crash
- REPORT: 3 believed dead, 4 hurt in Illinois silicone plant explosion
- THP: Man crashes truck, dies after running into traffic
- UPDATE: SCSO seeks public's help in finding robbery suspect
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms today with a few on the strong to severe side
- Gov. Lee to serve as guest speaker at Lincoln Day Dinner in Carter Co.
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JCPD: One person arrested following mobile home park shooting
Johnson City Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park on Thursday morning.Read More »
-
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Heavy downpours overnight and first thing Sunday morning
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky overnight.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Two men left with minor injuries after stabbing near Bristol, Va. Sam's Club
BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) - The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office is investigating an altercation that left two men with minor injuries.Read More »
-
Protesters voice concern over Ballad Health NICU consolidation
For the third day in a row, a group of concerned citizens gathered to protest outside a Tri-Cities Hospital.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Town of Greeneville to begin bridge work near East Church Street
The Town of Greeneville has been directed by the Tennessee Department of Transportation to close the bridge located at log mile 1.72 of E. Church Street, which is approximately 150 feet east of the intersection of Church Street and Bernard Avenue.Read More »