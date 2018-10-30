President Trump announces rally in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) - President Donald Trump is returning to Tennessee for a MAGA rally in Chattanooga in November.
The president will hold his rally November 4th at the McKenzie Arena at 7:00 p.m. The arena is on the campus of the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga.
President Trump was in Johnson City in September to to boost Republican Marsha Blackburn in her tough U.S. Senate race,
Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., had this to say about the upcoming rallies:
“We are pleased to announce the final stretch of our national midterm campaign tour with MAGA rallies scheduled in key congressional districts and states including Florida, Missouri, West Virginia, Indiana, Montana, Georgia, Tennessee, and Ohio. It will be a sprint to the finish of the midterms for President Trump who is campaigning hard for GOP House and Senate campaigns across the map. We can’t go back to the days of high taxes and low expectations. Voters must choose the right future on Election Day and support President Trump’s successful America First agenda with the continued support of GOP majorities in the House and Senate,”
Doors will open three hours before the rally begins.
Click this link to get your tickets for the Chattanooga rally
