Poverty simulation to take place in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Poverty Education and Awareness Task Force of Bristol United Way will conduct a Community Poverty Simulation on Thursday, March 14. from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the YWCA Northeast Tennessee & Southwest Virginia office in Bristol, Tennessee.
The simulation is designed to raise awareness for challenges faced in poverty.
Organizers say that people will be given a real-world scenario face by people in their day-to-day lives living below the poverty line, ranging from single parents to senior citizens looking to make ends meet on social security.
The event, sponsored by the United Way of Bristol TN/VA, is asking for 70 people to participate.
There is no cost to attend. To register, email the United Way at the following email or by calling their office at (423) 968-4912.
1 person killed in overnight crash on I-26E in Johnson City
Authorities are investigating a fatality after a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 26. Police responded to the crash just after midnight. It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-26, near mile marker 20 -- that's near North Roan Street. One person died in the crash.
JCPD announces promotion of Hilton and Morgan to sergeant
Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner has announced two promotions.
'The Castle' construction for Andrew Johnson Elem. gets underway today
A new castle is on its way in Kingsport.
Zoo Knoxville asks for community's help after significant revenue losses from flooding
Zoo Knoxville is reopening its gates after being closed due to flooding, and is needing visitors' help as it continues to recover losses.
Storm Team 11: Staying Cold the next few days
Staying cold for now, but warmer and wet changes return for the weekend.
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clear tonight with sunshine for Tuesday
Clear and cold overnight