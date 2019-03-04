Poverty simulation to take place in Bristol

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy of United Way of Bristol TN/VA)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Poverty Education and Awareness Task Force of Bristol United Way will conduct a Community Poverty Simulation on Thursday, March 14. from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the YWCA Northeast Tennessee & Southwest Virginia office in Bristol, Tennessee.

The simulation is designed to raise awareness for challenges faced in poverty.

Organizers say that people will be given a real-world scenario face by people in their day-to-day lives living below the poverty line, ranging from single parents to senior citizens looking to make ends meet on social security.

The event, sponsored by the United Way of Bristol TN/VA, is asking for 70 people to participate.

There is no cost to attend. To register, email the United Way at the following email or by calling their office at (423) 968-4912.