Police training exercise scheduled in Kingsport for May 15

Posted: May 06, 2019 01:06 PM EDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 01:06 PM EDT

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - Northeast State Community College has scheduled a police training exercise with the Kingsport Police Department and Sullivan County Sheriff's Office for next week. 

The training is expected to take place on Wednesday, May 15, at 9 a.m. and is expected to last for two hours. 

The exercise will be held at the Regional Center for Health Professions in downtown Kingsport. 

A spokesperson for Northeast State tells News Channel 11 that "quite a few police officers and emergency vehicles" will be around the RCHP during this time. 

 

