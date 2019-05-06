Police training exercise scheduled in Kingsport for May 15

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy: Northeast State Community College)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - Northeast State Community College has scheduled a police training exercise with the Kingsport Police Department and Sullivan County Sheriff's Office for next week.

The training is expected to take place on Wednesday, May 15, at 9 a.m. and is expected to last for two hours.

The exercise will be held at the Regional Center for Health Professions in downtown Kingsport.

A spokesperson for Northeast State tells News Channel 11 that "quite a few police officers and emergency vehicles" will be around the RCHP during this time.