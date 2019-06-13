Police: Missing Ohio man's credit card last used in Johnson City Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Waverly Police Dept.) [ + - ] Video

WAVERLY, OH (WJHL) - Police say a missing Ohio man's credit card was recently used at a gas station in Johnson City.

According to police in Waverly, Ohio, 91-year-old William Shepherd's card was used Wednesday morning at a Road Runner gas station.

Shepherd was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Maysville, Kentucky.

Police believe he may be driving a silver 2014 Honda Pilot with Ohio tag GDJ7271.

He was last seen wearing blue bib overalls, a red flannel shirt and an NRA ball cap.

Police say he was supposed to be on his way back home to Waverly.

"Mr. Shepherd has not been diagnosed with any form of Alzheimer but he has previously gone missing on his way home in September of last year and was found by law enforcement in Dayton Ohio," the Waverly Police Department said in a Facebook post.

If you see Shepherd, call Waverly police at 740-947-2179