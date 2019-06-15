Police K9s showcase their training to support Jonesborough PD
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) - It was a day for the dogs at Jonesborough Middle School.
Police K9s showed off their training today at the second "Paws in Blue" fundraiser.
The canines ran drills and demonstrated how they will keep the community safe.
The event is used as a way to raise money for the Jonesborough Police Department to purchase and train a new K9.
Hundreds in the community came out and enjoyed learning more about what the dogs do every day.
"They're a unique tool, said Dustin Fleming, K9 handler. "Narcotics dogs give us the capability to locate narcotics in buildings and vehicles. The bite dogs can be used to apprehend a dangerous suspect, so they are not a danger to the public anymore and the officers don't have to go in and be put in more danger than they have to."
The event raised money for the "Paws in Blue" nonprofit through vendors, raffles, and t-shirts.
Officials say it can cost around $15,000 to fund a new K9.
More on today's event will be featured on-air starting at 6 p.m.
‘Welcome Home' celebration held for Jonesborough's newest K9 officer
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
