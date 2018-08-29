Police identify Norton stabbing victim

Copyright by WJHL - All rights reserved

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) - Police have revealed the identity of a woman who was found covered in blood from stab wounds.

Norton Police Chief James Lane says 35-year-old Brandi Lynn Smith suffered life-threatening injuries after she was stabbed Tuesday afternoon.

Smith was flown to Holston Valley Medical Center following the stabbing.

Investigators say Jonathan Eric Smith is the person who stabbed her. They have charged him with attempted first-degree murder.

Police say he was also taken to a hospital for treatment. He too was covered in blood and had a cut to his throat believed to be self-inflicted, according to investigators.

