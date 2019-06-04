Petworks: still on track to open new shelter in spring 2020

Local

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) -- Despite having a short staff and a decreased budget, Petworks says it's still on track to open its new shelter in the spring of 2020.

A presentation was given Monday to the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Alderman during a workshop.
    
Shelter staff says groundbreaking on the new facility is still set for July and a public campaign for donations will be launching soon.
    
