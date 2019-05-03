Pal's Expanding Into Knoxville? "Currently No Deal On The Table"

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Kingsport, Tenn (WJHL) - Is Pal's Sudden Service about to open a location in Knoxville?

The short answer appears to be no. Not yet, anyway.

That clarification came from the company's CEO Friday afternoon after discussion on social media that seemed to be triggered by an article in the Knoxville News Sentinel.

The newspaper listed Pal's among the most wished-for retailers that aren't yet located in Knoxville according to an informal reader survey. The article quoted Pal's CEO Thom Crosby as saying the company was looking for a location but "so far we have not found the right properties at the right prices in Knoxville."

TRI-CITIES ORIGINAL | 'You can't get any faster than sudden:' The story behind Pal's Sudden Service

But Friday afternoon, Crosby was reminding Pal's fans that, while the company appreciates the love and is always on the lookout for a possible way to meet customer demands, there's no deal currently in place for Pal's to move to Knoxville. Here's what Crosby told News Channel 11.

"While we are flattered by information from news sources in Knoxville on anticipation of Pal's Sudden Service coming to that market, there is currently no deal on the table involving the purchase or leasing of land in Knoxville for store locations. Pal's is always interested in locating new restaurants where our brand would be embraced. I believe that Knoxville will be a great market for our brand in the future. For now, I invite Knoxville Pal's fans to take a little road trip for a Big Tea and Big Pal Burger to our Jefferson City and two Morristown locations."

Pals' currently has 29 locations. The closest to Knoxville is in Jefferson City, TN.

Why is Pal's such a beloved brand? Watch the next "Tri-Cities Original" Friday at 6pm on News Channel 11.



Tri-Cities Original: Pal's Sudden Service MUST WATCH: Friday at 6 on News Channel 11 Josh Smith will bring you the latest edition of Tri-Cities Original with an inside look at Pal's Sudden Service! Posted by WJHL on Thursday, May 2, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.