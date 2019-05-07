11E reopens in Telford following crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) - US 11E has reopened in Telford after a crash Monday evening.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said a tractor-trailer overturned near Telford Road around 6 p.m.

Northbound and southbound lanes were closed and traffic was diverted onto alternate routes while crews worked the crash.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information about the crash.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.