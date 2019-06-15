One killed in Johnson County stolen motorcycle crash Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Forge Creek Road (SR 167) near Trivett Road.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a Honda motorcycle was traveling south when it went around a curve and into the northbound lane, striking a Subaru Outback head-on.

The motorcycle rider, 46-year-old John A. Morefield of Mountain City, was killed. He was not wearing a helmet.

Two people in the Subaru were not injured.

According to THP, the motorcycle was reported stolen and had the wrong license plate.

THP says speed was likely a factor in the crash.