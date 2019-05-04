Official: Crews ready to start on Elizabethton Cook Out

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - After years of delays, it looks like Cook Out is finally coming to Elizabethton.

Elizabethton Planning and Development Director Jon Hartman tells News Channel 11 that the city's Regional Planning Commission approved a site plan for the restaurant to be constructed on 509 West Elk Avenue.

The location was formerly a Long John Silver's/A&W.

Construction is expected to start in the coming months.

Cook Out's main headquarters is based out of Greensboro, North Carolina.