Off Leash K-9 Training dog abuse case to go to Washington County grand jury

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- After a dog died of starvation in their care, the case against franchise owner and trainer of the Off Leash K-9 Training in Johnson City will go before a Washington County grand jury.

Franchise owner Randi LaFerney and trainer Andrew Hunigan are charged withaggravated animal cruelty.

PREVIOUS STORY: Owners of deceased dog speak in "Off Leash" court, Off Leash attorney makes case

A Washington County judge determined in a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning that there is probable cause to move forward with the case in criminal court.

The owners of the dog that was reported dead in May spoke publicly for the first time at the hearing today.

LaFerney and Hunigan will be arraigned in criminal court on September 27.

