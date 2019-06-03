Local

Oakridge man arrested after leading JCPD on Interstate chase

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- An Oakridge man is scheduled to be in court Monday after leading Johnson City police on a chase over the weekend.

Charlie Cummings was arrested early Sunday morning.

According to Johnson City police, he refused to stop for officers.

When they tried to pull him over, he continued to drive onto Interstate 26, where he was eventually stopped.

Cummings fought back against police but was later taken into custody.

When police checked his license, they found that it was suspended back in 2015.

He is now charged with a DUI, simple assault, driving on a suspended license and more.

He is expected to be in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

