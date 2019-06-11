NTSB: CSX worker from Jonesborough was struck by remote-control locomotive Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) - Federal investigators say a railroad worker from Jonesborough who was killed at a Chattanooga rail yard in April was struck by a remote-control locomotive.

Allen Lowe was killed at CSX's Wauhatchie rail yard in the late afternoon of April 13.

A preliminary investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board reveals that Lowe had just completed work on a section of track when he drove his truck over the "north lead" track. He then got out of the vehicle to retrieve a blue signal sign and remove his lock from a switch.

The NTSB says the operator of a remote-control locomotive on the "north lead" stopped the locomotive after seeing Lowe cross the tracks, waited a short amount of time, and after "seeing no activity ahead," resumed moving the locomotive.

The locomotive was traveling up to 9 mph when it fatally stuck Lowe, who had his back turned to the locomotive, according to the NTSB.

The NTSB says the information in the report is preliminary and a probable cause for the incident has not yet been determined.

Kelly Ball, a friend of Lowe's, told News Channel 11 back in April that she was supposed to see her friend at a cookout, but he never made it.

"Wow, I feel so lucky to have known him," Ball said. "He was able to light up a room when he came in. He gave 24 years of his life to CSX, and I just truly hope that they make sure that this doesn't happen again."

She said Lowe was from Jonesborough and was the father of two children.