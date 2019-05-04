Northeast State pins new class of Nursing graduates

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Northeast State Nursing family welcomed the 11th graduating class of Nursing students at the program’s annual Pinning Ceremony at the Regional Center for the Performing Arts on the College’s Blountville campus.

The College’s Director of Nursing, Johanna Neubrander, along with members of the department’s faculty and staff recognized this newest class of more than 50 students receiving their nursing pins.

Northeast Nursing graduates are: Whitney Adkins; Margaret Anderson; Alexandra Barber; Macy Bishop; Amanda Byrd; Teri Carley; Makayla Caudle; Amanda Chappell; Fara Childers; Chassidy Collins; Woodie Davis, Rachelle Deakins; Michelle Deal; Rodney Dykes; Katie Edens; Kayla Egan; Alexis Fields; Lucas Gaskins; Karen Gooden; Abigail Greene; April Harris; Leah Henson; Dean Hoare; Joshua Houser; Christina Huff; Nicole Jessen; Michele Johnson; Heather Leonard; Vicki Maxwell; Ashley McKamey; Allison McNulty; Megan McNulty; Miller, Andrea Miller; Megan Miller; JoAnna Mobley; Kari Newton; Morgan Rochelle; Katherine Renfro; Pritchard, Kayla Pritchard; Olga Reeves; Cynthia Seay; Melissa Sluss; Sara Smith; Tonya Smith; Caitlin Stewart; Laura Thomas; Rachel Tilson; Ashley Vaughn; Joelle Whitaker; Samuel White; Andrea Williams; Madison Williams; and Shawntae Williams.

Karen Gooden received the program’s Outstanding Student Award for traditional nursing students. Katherine Renfro won the Outstanding Student Award for L.P.N.-to-R.N. path students.

Alexis Fields won the Adult Learner of the Year Award for the traditional nursing track. Sam White won the Adult Learner of the Year Award for the L.P.N.-to-R.N nursing track.

Heather Leonard received the Program Support Award. Student representative awards selected by their peers for the traditional path went to Amanda Byrd; Teri Carley; Michelle Deal; and Heather Leonard. Student representative honors for the L.P.N.-to-R.N. path went to Hope Seay and Sam White.

The pinning ceremony provides a symbolic welcoming of new nurses into the profession. Each graduating student received the Northeast Nursing pin on his or her white lab coat signifying completion of the associate of applied science degree. The students took the “Nightingale Pledge”, an oath to adhere to the ethics and principles of the nursing profession.