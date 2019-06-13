Nolichucky River named one of the Top 10 Best Rafting Rivers in the World

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Wikimedia Commons, Mark Fickett)

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) -- The International Rafting Federation included the Nolichucky River as one of their Top 10 Best Rafting Rivers in the World.

The list came out on Tuesday and said that the Unaka Mountains create an incredible backdrop against the rapids.

The 115 mile long river flows from western North Carolina to northeastern Tennessee and includes whitewater rafting class 3-4 rapids.

According to the list, the Nolichucky River features the steepest river gorge east of the Mississippi River.

Other rivers on the list included the Tara River in Montenegro, the Zambezi River in Zimbabwe and the Colorado River.

