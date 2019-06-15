NHRA races brings fun for fans, economic boost for region Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - The NHRA Drag Race in Bristol attracts a large crowd each year and according to Bristol Motor Speedway the sport is growing.

Each year the race falls on Father's Day Weekend, bringing in a successful crowd to the stands.

From the fans perspective, the drag racing experience is one of a kind. From sitting in the stands and watching race cars reach speeds of 300 miles per hour, to roaming in the pit area with their favorite drivers.

"Once you hear the top fuel cars go, it changes your life," said Homer Pack, an NHRA fan. "You can feel it in your body. Not only hear it, but you can feel it. So once you get that feeling you don't loose it."

"The fan experience at NHRA is the sound, the smell, and the speed," said Chris Posey. "In pit road you get up right next to the drivers, the cars."

Many of the fans at Bristol said they made the trip from out of state, states like North Carolina and Georgia.

Drew Bedard with Bristol Motor Speedway says NHRA weekend alone has an overwhelmingly positive economic impact on the Tri-Cities.

"I would say the Tri-Cities grows by 100,000 people on an NHRA weekend, but that's across the weekend," said Drew Bedard. "So it brings a ton of people. It brings a ton of revenue and tax dollars."

Bristol Motor Speedway says they expect to continue to see large crowds in the future.