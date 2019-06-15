NHRA races brings fun for fans, economic boost for region
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - The NHRA Drag Race in Bristol attracts a large crowd each year and according to Bristol Motor Speedway the sport is growing.
Each year the race falls on Father's Day Weekend, bringing in a successful crowd to the stands.
From the fans perspective, the drag racing experience is one of a kind. From sitting in the stands and watching race cars reach speeds of 300 miles per hour, to roaming in the pit area with their favorite drivers.
"Once you hear the top fuel cars go, it changes your life," said Homer Pack, an NHRA fan. "You can feel it in your body. Not only hear it, but you can feel it. So once you get that feeling you don't loose it."
"The fan experience at NHRA is the sound, the smell, and the speed," said Chris Posey. "In pit road you get up right next to the drivers, the cars."
Many of the fans at Bristol said they made the trip from out of state, states like North Carolina and Georgia.
Drew Bedard with Bristol Motor Speedway says NHRA weekend alone has an overwhelmingly positive economic impact on the Tri-Cities.
"I would say the Tri-Cities grows by 100,000 people on an NHRA weekend, but that's across the weekend," said Drew Bedard. "So it brings a ton of people. It brings a ton of revenue and tax dollars."
Bristol Motor Speedway says they expect to continue to see large crowds in the future.
More Stories
-
- Motorcyclist injured in Sunday night crash in Sullivan County
- 8-year-old boy bitten by shark at NC coast
- 2 people injured during I-26 crash; Traffic affected near MM 11
- How to handle the rise of ticks in Tennessee
- 1 person transported after crash near Bristol Dragway
- ETSU Board of Trustees to meet Monday about tuition, fees increases
- News Channel 11 & Good Samaritan team up for Back to School Drive
- Missing man, 72, with Alzheimer's reported from Russell County
- AG Mark Herring calls for state to legalize marijuana
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
-
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Rain and storms at times for the workweek
We will have rain and storms at times for the workweek ahead.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Motorcyclist injured in Sunday night crash in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office tells News Channel 11 the driver of a motorcycle was injured after a crash Sunday night.Read More »
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2 people injured during I-26 crash; Traffic affected near MM 11
The Johnson City Police Department confirms two people have been hospitalized with "non-life threatening" injuries after a crash on Interstate 26 in Washington County.Read More »