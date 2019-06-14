Local

News Channel 11 & Good Samaritan team up for Back to School Drive

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - News Channel 11 and Good Samaritan Ministries are joining forces for Nexstar's Founder's Day of Caring. 

Members of the WJHL team will volunteer to help pack boxes of school supplies for Good Samaritan's Back to School Drive. Those boxes will be distributed to children in need when the school year starts. 

But we need your help. We need donated school supplies to pack in the boxes, specifically:

  • Crayola Crayons and markers
  • 1 -inch binders
  • 2-inch binders
  • Elmer's glue sticks
  • Elmer's school glue
  • Wide ruled paper
  • Packs of pens and pencils
  • No. 2 pencils
  • Composition notebooks
  • Spiral notebooks (wide/college ruled)

 

Donations can be dropped off between June 17-21 at:

Good Samaritan Ministries
100 N Roan Street

Chick-Fila-A 
Johnson City locations

Office Depot
2111 N Roan St 

Open Doors Coffeehouse
101 E 8th Ave

Walmart
Johnson City locations

 

To learn more about Good Samaritan's Back to School program, you can click here to visit their website

 

