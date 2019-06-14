News Channel 11 & Good Samaritan team up for Back to School Drive
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - News Channel 11 and Good Samaritan Ministries are joining forces for Nexstar's Founder's Day of Caring.
Members of the WJHL team will volunteer to help pack boxes of school supplies for Good Samaritan's Back to School Drive. Those boxes will be distributed to children in need when the school year starts.
But we need your help. We need donated school supplies to pack in the boxes, specifically:
- Crayola Crayons and markers
- 1 -inch binders
- 2-inch binders
- Elmer's glue sticks
- Elmer's school glue
- Wide ruled paper
- Packs of pens and pencils
- No. 2 pencils
- Composition notebooks
- Spiral notebooks (wide/college ruled)
Donations can be dropped off between June 17-21 at:
Good Samaritan Ministries
100 N Roan Street
Chick-Fila-A
Johnson City locations
Office Depot
2111 N Roan St
Open Doors Coffeehouse
101 E 8th Ave
Walmart
Johnson City locations
To learn more about Good Samaritan's Back to School program, you can click here to visit their website.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Two in critical condition after motorcycle, car collide in Kingsport
- One killed in Johnson County stolen motorcycle crash
- NHRA races brings fun for fans, economic boost for region
- Tannery Knobs Mountain Bike Park: A century in the making
- A look inside the Land of Oz at Beech Mountain, NC
- Southern Baptist Convention addresses sexual abuse crisis
- Dozens show up for burial of Vietnam veteran who didn't have family
- Unicoi County Commission approves agreement with Washington Co.-Johnson City EMS
- New Tennessee laws passed this session
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Lady Vols basketball coach Kellie Harper speaks to university in Chattanooga
Harper talks about the late Summit and her daily influence on the programRead More »
-
Stars turn out for The 16th Annual Bob Kesling Boys & Girls Club Celebrity Golf Classic
Former college and pro athletes, as well as college coaches, will be among the celebrities that will be involved in this year’s event.Read More »
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Former ETSU Buc Rhys Enoch Fires Second-Round 66 to Make Cut at U.S. Open
Enoch’s round of 66 ties the second-lowest score ever in a U.S. Open when played at Pebble Beach.Read More »
-
Richlands holds on to defeat Madison Co. for the Class 2 softball state championship
Richlands starter Mac Osborne struck out first eleven batters in order.Read More »
-
Chatham blows past Lebanon to claim the Class 2 baseball state championship
Chatham beats Lebanon 23-5 for state titleRead More »