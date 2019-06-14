News Channel 11 & Good Samaritan team up for Back to School Drive

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - News Channel 11 and Good Samaritan Ministries are joining forces for Nexstar's Founder's Day of Caring.

Members of the WJHL team will volunteer to help pack boxes of school supplies for Good Samaritan's Back to School Drive. Those boxes will be distributed to children in need when the school year starts.

But we need your help. We need donated school supplies to pack in the boxes, specifically:

Crayola Crayons and markers

1 -inch binders

2-inch binders

Elmer's glue sticks

Elmer's school glue

Wide ruled paper

Packs of pens and pencils

No. 2 pencils

Composition notebooks

Spiral notebooks (wide/college ruled)

Donations can be dropped off between June 17-21 at:

Good Samaritan Ministries

100 N Roan Street

Chick-Fila-A

Johnson City locations

Office Depot

2111 N Roan St

Open Doors Coffeehouse

101 E 8th Ave

Walmart

Johnson City locations

To learn more about Good Samaritan's Back to School program, you can click here to visit their website.