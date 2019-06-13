Local

New Tennessee Real-IDs to become available July 1

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) -- Starting on July 1, Tennesseans will be able to upgrade their drivers' licenses to meet the new federal requirements.

Tennesseans are not required to upgrade their license to a Real ID, according to officials. 

However, a Real ID will be required for domestic air travel and entry into secure federal facilities starting in October 2020.

Without a Real ID, a passport would be necessary to fly inside the United States.

