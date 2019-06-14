New Tennessee laws passed this session
TENNESSEE (WJHL) - A look at some of the laws going into effect in Tennessee:
- Education - As enacted, enacts the "Tennessee Education Savings Account Pilot Program." - Amends TCA Title 49, Chapter 6.
Our coverage:
Local educators react following Tennessee Senate passing school voucher bill
Opponents still hope to stop Governor's ESA voucher bill
Senate passes ESA "voucher-style" bill in 19-14 vote
- Traffic Safety - As enacted, prohibits a person from physically holding or supporting, with any part of the person's body, a wireless telecommunications device or stand-alone electronic device while operating a motor vehicle; imposes other similar restrictions on activities such as texting; creates certain exceptions. - Amends TCA Title 55, Chapter 10 and Title 55, Chapter 8.
Our coverage:
Tennessee House advances hand-held phone ban while driving; bill moves to Senate
- Gambling - As enacted, enacts the "Tennessee Sports Gaming Act." - Amends TCA Title 4; Title 14; Title 38; Title 39, Chapter 17, Part 5; Title 47, Chapter 18; Title 49 and Title 67.
Our coverage:
Online sports betting expected to become legal in Tennessee July 1
- State Government - As enacted, establishes daylight saving time as the standard time in Tennessee, subject to authorization to do so from the United States Congress and certain other conditions being met. - Amends TCA Section 4-1-401.
Our coverage:
Bill to keep daylight saving year-round heads to gov's desk
- Marriage - As enacted, authorizes members of the general assembly, duly appointed law enforcement chaplains, and members of the legislative body of a municipality to solemnize marriages; prohibits persons receiving online ordinations from solemnizing the rite of matrimony; requires members of the general assembly who want to solemnize marriage to opt in by filing notice of the member's intention with the office of vital records. - Amends TCA Section 36-3-301.
Our coverage:
Ordained online? You can't perform marriages in Tennessee after July 1
- Abortion - As enacted, enacts the "Human Life Protection Act," which bans abortion in this state effective on the 30th day after the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade or an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to allow states to prohibit abortion; creates exception for situations where the abortion is necessary to prevent the death of pregnant woman or prevent serious risk of substantial and irreversible impairment of major bodily function; prohibits prosecution of a woman upon whom an abortion is performed or attempted. - Amends TCA Section 9-4-5116; Title 37, Chapter 10, Part 3; Title 39, Chapter 13, Part 2; Title 39, Chapter 15, Part 2; Title 39, Chapter 13, Part 1; Title 63, Chapter 9; Title 63, Chapter 6; Title 68 and Title 71, Chapter 5.
Our coverage:
'Trigger' abortion bill fails in state subcommittee, local reps opposed
- Criminal Offenses - As enacted, creates offenses related to the possession, sale, distribution, and transport of child-like sex dolls. - Amends TCA Title 39.
- Traffic Safety - As enacted, establishes requirements for the operation of electric foot scooters; specifies that for purposes of the DUI laws, an electric scooter will be considered a motor-driven vehicle. - Amends TCA Title 55, Chapter 1; Title 55, Chapter 10; Title 55, Chapter 12 and Title 55, Chapter 8.
- Marriage - As enacted, clarifies that a marriage license may not be issued for an applicant under 17 years of age; defines "parent" for purposes of parental consent to marriage of a minor; deletes obsolete requirement that marriage license application of a minor be mailed to the minor's parent and held for three days before issuance of license. - Amends TCA Title 36, Chapter 3.
- TennCare - As enacted, directs the governor, through the commissioner of finance and administration, to submit a waiver amendment to the centers for Medicare and Medicaid services to provide TennCare II funding by means of a block grant indexed for inflation and population growth. - Amends TCA Title 4; Title 33; Title 56 and Title 71.
- Firearms and Ammunition - As enacted, creates a Class A misdemeanor offense for the transfer of a firearm to a person knowing that the person: has been judicially committed to a mental institution or adjudicated as a mental defective unless the person's right to possess firearms has been restored; or is receiving inpatient mental health or substance abuse treatment at a hospital or treatment resource. - Amends TCA Title 16; Title 33 and Title 39, Chapter 17.
- Education - As enacted, requires that the Tennessee comprehensive assessment program (TCAP) tests administered in the 2019-2020 school year be administered in paper format; revises provisions regarding physical education. - Amends TCA Title 49.
- Mental Illness - As enacted, requires the department of finance and administration, in consultation with the department of mental health and substance abuse services and the division of TennCare, to develop and administer a grant program to assist sheriffs who are required by law to transport persons who have been certified by a health care professional for transport to a hospital or treatment resource for a mental health examination to determine whether the person should be involuntarily admitted; authorizes hospitals and treatment resources to conduct a mental health examination to determine whether a person should be involuntarily admitted via telehealth services. - Amends TCA Title 8, Chapter 21; Title 8, Chapter 42; Title 9, Chapter 8; Title 13, Chapter 26; Title 29, Chapter 20; Title 33, Chapter 2; Title 33, Chapter 6; Title 33, Chapter 7; Title 37, Chapter 1; Title 56; Title 63; Title 68 and Title 71.
- Criminal Offenses - As enacted, increases the penalty for using an unmanned aircraft over a critical infrastructure facility without the business operator's consent from a Class C misdemeanor to a Class E felony; adds communication service facilities to the types of facilities that are considered critical infrastructure facilities. - Amends TCA Title 39.
