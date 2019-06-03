Local

New restaurant, rum bar opening in downtown Johnson City

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 06:35 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 06:38 PM EDT

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new restaurant is on its way to the Tri-Cities.

Go Burrito is expected to open in downtown Johnson City by the end of this week.

According to Go Burrito's website, the new restaurant will be located on Commerce Street. 

Go Burrito's website lists Johnson City as its first location in Tennessee.

They already have a restaurant in Salisbury, NC with other restaurants in Florida listed as 'opening soon.' 

The menu lists items like burritos, tacos, and quesadillas.

