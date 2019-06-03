New restaurant, rum bar opening in downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new restaurant is on its way to the Tri-Cities.

Go Burrito is expected to open in downtown Johnson City by the end of this week.

According to Go Burrito's website, the new restaurant will be located on Commerce Street.

Go Burrito's website lists Johnson City as its first location in Tennessee.

They already have a restaurant in Salisbury, NC with other restaurants in Florida listed as 'opening soon.'

The menu lists items like burritos, tacos, and quesadillas.

Doug Carroll and Jessie Lane put up the awesome sign for Go burrito today! Thanks to Seth Thomas at skillville for making it! #goburritojc #johnsoncitytn #skillville Posted by Go Burrito on Saturday, June 1, 2019

