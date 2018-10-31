New poll shows Blackburn, Lee leading with likely voters for Nov. election

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TENNESSEE (WJHL) - A new NBC News/Marist poll shows some positive results for the Republican candidates in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races in Tennessee.

Real Clear Politics has posted a new poll from NBC News/Marist that shows Republican Marsha Blackburn leading Phil Bredesen 51-46 percent with likely voters in the state. Republican Bill Lee also holds a 57-40 percent lead over Democrat candidate Karl Dean in the race for governor.

Blackburn and Bredesen are running for the seat that will be left by outgoing Republican Senator Bob Corker. Dean and Lee will be running for the gubernatorial seat held by Republican Bill Haslam.

