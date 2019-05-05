New grocery store coming to North Roan Street
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - People near North Roan Street in Johnson City will soon have another option for their grocery shopping needs.
Officials with Go Grocery Outlet confirm they are opening a store at 1103 North Roan Street in the coming months.
A sign in the window of the building also says the store is accepting applications.
You can place an application by visiting their website and searching for "Store 39"
We have reached out to United Grocery Outlet for an exact opening date for the new store.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Bristol man arrested after high-speed chase in Smyth County
- Storm Team 11 Weather: Areas of fog Monday then sunshine returns
- Crews responding to Scott County, Va. house fire
- At least 40 dead in Russian plane's fiery emergency landing
- Former U.S. Army Range Operations Manager pleads guilty to conspiracy
- JCPD: Johnson City man charged with stabbing 85-year-old
- GALLERY: Recognizing firefighters from the region
- UPDATE: SCSO seeks public's help in finding robbery suspect
- Trump now says Mueller should not testify before Congress
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JCPD: One person arrested following mobile home park shooting
Johnson City Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting at a mobile home park on Thursday morning.Read More »
-
Storm Team 11: Morning Fog, Sunny and Mild Afternoon New
Plenty of sunshine the next several days, with a storm threat returning late weekRead More »
-
Storm Team 11 Weather: Areas of fog Monday then sunshine returns
We will have areas of fog Monday before the sunshine returns.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kingsport PD looking for CVS pharmacy robbery suspect
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Kingsport Police Department is looking for a man who robbed a CVS pharmacy Sunday morning.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bristol man arrested after high-speed chase in Smyth County
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - A Bristol, Tennessee man is in police custody after a high-speed chase in Smyth County, Virginia on Sunday.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Crews responding to Scott County, Va. house fire
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) - Scott County dispatchers tell News Channel 11 that crews are responding to a house fire at 409 Appaloosa Drive.Read More »