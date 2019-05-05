New grocery store coming to North Roan Street

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - People near North Roan Street in Johnson City will soon have another option for their grocery shopping needs.

Officials with Go Grocery Outlet confirm they are opening a store at 1103 North Roan Street in the coming months.

A sign in the window of the building also says the store is accepting applications.

You can place an application by visiting their website and searching for "Store 39"

We have reached out to United Grocery Outlet for an exact opening date for the new store.