New Bristol business to be announced Wednesday morning

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) -- A new business will soon call Bristol, Tennessee home.



Details are limited, but a press conference will be held tomorrow morning at 11:30 a.m. at 724 State Street in downtown Bristol.



The location is the former Zachary's Steakhouse.



Denise Myers, vice president for Vision LLC., which owns the building told News Channel 11 that no further details would be released ahead of the announcement.



Vision LLC. also owns 620 State, a well-known downtown business as well as the Foundation Event facility.