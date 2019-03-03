NC officials believe escaped inmate has ties to Virginia

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va., (WRIC) - The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is looking for a North Carolina man considered armed and dangerous.

The Sheriff's Office said in October 2018, Cul Priest Jones, 44, of Halifax escaped from prison and began a multi-state crime spree including burglary, larceny, and motor vehicle theft.

In November 2018, Jones burglarized several homes and businesses in Brunswick County most specifically in Gasburg, Virginia along the North Carolina line.

During these burglaries, a car was stolen and was later recovered in Maryland.

North Carolina Corrections, the U.S. Marshalls, and all affected Sheriff’s Offices have been investigating and searching for Cul Priest Jones’ but he has not yet been found.

On March 1st, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received information that on February 28th, Cul Priest Jones resurfaced in Halifax, North Carolina.

Jones was identified at a burglary of a business where several items including two cars were stolen.

One vehicle was recovered.

A Black 2002 Mercedes is still missing and may have a North Carolina independent dealer tag of (145775 or 145756).

If anyone has any information about these crimes or has information as to the whereabouts of Cul Priest Jones, Please contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 848- 3133.