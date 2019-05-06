Local

MyRide-TN seeking applicants in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- A new service to help senior citizens in Kingsport is now seeking applicants for both drivers and riders.

MyRide-TN is a volunteer-based program that provides door-to-door transportation, helping senior citizens get to their appointments or places like the grocery store.

Last year the state unveiled the MyRide-TN program in Johnson County

To find out how you can apply click on this link, or visit the MyRide Kingsport Facebook page

