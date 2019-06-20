Two crashes on I-26 W, officials say no injuries

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Johnson City Police Department

WATAUGA, Tenn. (WJHL) - There have been multiple crashes on I-26 Thursday morning, causing traffic to back up.

Washington County EMS confirmed that there were two accidents, one by Mile Marker 21 that involved an entrapped driver. No injuries were reported afterward.

Another accident occurred near Mile Marker 23 that also featured no accidents.

JCPD is advising that drivers use alternate routes due to the heavy rain.