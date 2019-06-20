Local

Two crashes on I-26 W, officials say no injuries

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 08:21 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 08:53 AM EDT

WATAUGA, Tenn. (WJHL) - There have been multiple crashes on I-26 Thursday morning, causing traffic to back up.

Washington County EMS confirmed that there were two accidents, one by Mile Marker 21 that involved an entrapped driver. No injuries were reported afterward.

Another accident occurred near Mile Marker 23 that also featured no accidents.

JCPD is advising that drivers use alternate routes due to the heavy rain.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

