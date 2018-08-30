Local

Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Sullivan County

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 09:18 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 09:08 AM EDT

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 

The sheriff's office says it happened Wednesday on Biedleman Road in the eastern part of the county. 

The person on the motorcycle was flown to a hospital. Authorities have not revealed how seriously the rider was wounded.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, investigators say. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

