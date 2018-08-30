Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in Sullivan County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital.

The sheriff's office says it happened Wednesday on Biedleman Road in the eastern part of the county.

The person on the motorcycle was flown to a hospital. Authorities have not revealed how seriously the rider was wounded.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, investigators say.

The crash remains under investigation.