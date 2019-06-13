Mosquitoes incoming: How Greene County is helping residents ahead of summer
County will be handing out "mosquito dunks" in preparation for mosquito season
GREENE COUNTY, TENN. (WJHL) - For the second year in a row, the Greene County Health Department is helping citizens get a handle on mosquito control.
The department will be handing out mosquito dunks - the discs dissolve in water, releasing a bacteria that is toxic to mosquito larvae. A full disc can treat a 100 square foot surface of standing water.
Greene County Public Health Director Shaun Street said quantities of the dunks will be limited. They will be available at four locations in the county beginning Monday.
"They're a very safe, non-toxic way to control mosquitos and you can use these dunks in such things as koi ponds, rain barrels, bird baths, before the mosquitos become adults, before they begin biting," Street said.
|Pickup locations
|Greene County Health Department
|810 Church St., Greeneville
|Mon.-Fri. 8 -5
|The Greeneville Water Commission
|516 N. Main St., Greeneville
|Mon.-Fri. 8 - 5
|Mosheim Town Hall
|1000 Main St., Mosheim
|Mon.-Fri. 7:30 - 5
|Tusculum Town Hall
|145 Alexander St., Greeneville
|Mon.-Fri. 9-1
Street stressed that the dunks are only toxic to mosquito larvae and are safe for children and pets. If possible, Street said it is ideal to remove standing water from the premises, but the dunks can help treat the water before the mosquito population gets out of control.
After reports of increased mosquito activity in middle Tennessee and West Nile reports coming from the west end of the state, Street said the dunks help control mosquito populations by targeting larvae.
"We understand every year with increased precipitation in the summer months and the combination of heat and water, that there's always that chance of an increase in mosquito populations," Street said. "We want to be proactive in helping Greene County residents maybe get ahead of what may be coming down the way."
