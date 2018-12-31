Morristown man behind bars after reportedly shooting a man early Sunday
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) - A Morristown man is now behind bars after he reportedly shot a man on Sunday.
A spokesperson with the Morristown Police Departments told News Channel 11 that Robert Allen, 50, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and felon in possession of a handgun following a day-long search over the weekend.
The charges stem from a shooting which occurred just after midnight in which 24-year-old Jarell Bledsoe was shot in the upper thigh outside a residence on Harrison Street.
Police were notified after Bledsoe sought treatment at the hospital.
Allen was recently released from prison after serving a 17 year sentence for Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Assault in Morristown.
Allen is jailed in the Hamblen County on a $250,000 bond.
MPD Chief Roger Overholt stated he is proud of the hard work and dedication these officers brought to this case.
“These officers’ willingness to locate and apprehend even the most violent individuals who pose a high risk to the officers and the community is greatly appreciated," he said.
