PHOTOS: Military planes spotted flying low over the Tri-Cities
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Air traffic controllers at the Tri-Cities Airport say military planes have been practicing in the skies over the Tri-Cities.
News Channel 11 reached out to FAA personnel after receiving several reports from viewers of planes flying low over the Kingsport, Colonial Heights, Gray, and Fall Branch areas.
FAA officials say Navy 737s from Florida have been flying around the area throughout the day. Some of the planes have been landing and taking off at the airport.
Air traffic controllers were unsure how many military planes have been flying around today, but say there were two still practicing late Monday evening.
It is unclear how long the planes will remain in the area.
If you have any photos of the planes flying over, feel free to share them by emailing them to pix@wjhl.com!
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Greene Co. Sheriff: Nothing can be done about obscene message on private property
- Dogs rescued from Bristol, Va. home going up for adoption June 8
- UPDATE: All lanes reopened on I-81 after crash, driver transported to JC Medical Center
- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam calling for special legislative session on gun control
- Greeneville Police investigating theft cases involving 'sale apps'
- PHOTOS: Military planes spotted flying low over the Tri-Cities
- 2 adults, 2 juveniles arrested following armed home invasion in Johnson City
- ‘Welcome Home' celebration held for Jonesborough's newest K9 officer
- Church Hill records $500K surplus, no proposed tax increase for 19-20
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Local Headlines
-
TVA discovers 85-year-old underground kiln at Norris Engineering Complex New
A 'forgotten' 85-year-old underground structure has been unearthed at the Tennessee Valley Authority's Norris Engineering Complex.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Greeneville Police investigating theft cases involving 'sale apps' New
The Greeneville Police Department is looking into a string of theft cases involving the app "Letgo".Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Greene Co. Sheriff: Nothing can be done about obscene message on private property New
The obscene message is posted on a water tank located on private property in a Chuckey neighborhood.Read More »
-
Johnson City Parks and Recreation invites you to take part in outdoor adventures this month
The Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department's Sam Miller and Kelly Finney joined Amy Lynn on News Channel 11 at Noon to reveal some of the exciting events planned for this month.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dogs rescued from Bristol, Va. home going up for adoption June 8
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL)- More than half of the dogs rescued from a Bristol, Virginia home last month are almost ready for adoption.Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Findings of grand jury investigation of deadly Sullivan County officer-involved shooting released
According to 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, a Sullivan County grand jury has returned the results of the deadly February officer-involved shooting.Read More »