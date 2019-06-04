PHOTOS: Military planes spotted flying low over the Tri-Cities Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photos: David Cate / Jim Canning Jr.) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Jim Canning Jr.) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Sheila Cunningham) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Sheila Cunningham) [ + - ]

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Air traffic controllers at the Tri-Cities Airport say military planes have been practicing in the skies over the Tri-Cities.

News Channel 11 reached out to FAA personnel after receiving several reports from viewers of planes flying low over the Kingsport, Colonial Heights, Gray, and Fall Branch areas.

FAA officials say Navy 737s from Florida have been flying around the area throughout the day. Some of the planes have been landing and taking off at the airport.

Air traffic controllers were unsure how many military planes have been flying around today, but say there were two still practicing late Monday evening.

It is unclear how long the planes will remain in the area.

If you have any photos of the planes flying over, feel free to share them by emailing them to pix@wjhl.com!